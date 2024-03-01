AA Serenity Group

Grant me:

Serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

Courage to change the things I can, and

Wisdom to know the difference

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength, and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism.

The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking.

* There are no dues or fees for AA membership; we are self-supporting through our own contributions.

* AA is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organization, or institution; does not wish to engage in any controversy; neither endorses nor opposes any causes.

* Our primary purpose is to stay sober and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.

PebbleCreek residents and their guests are welcome to attend the Serenity Group in the Tuscany Clubhouse Milan Room on Sundays and Tuesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].