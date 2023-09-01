A History of Rock ‘n’ Roll Coming to PebbleCreek

Laurie Farquhar

What’s your favorite style of rock ‘n’ roll? Is it the vocal harmonies of Doo Wop, the high energy of Elvis, or the mind-expanding psychedelic songs from the 1960s? Whatever is your favorite style, ShowTime’s fall production, It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll, has it covered.

It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll is an original musical revue about the history of rock ‘n’ roll, from the early 1950s to the ’70s. That’s a lot of music to cover, so how did Director Phil Lubman decide which numbers to use in this production? First, he says, they selected “songs that the audience is very familiar with, and I must admit I love them all.” There will be Rockabilly, Motown, the West Coast sound, songs from the British invasion and the Summer of Love. “We want our audience to sing, dance, and remember those days when they listened to records and went to concerts.”

It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll will run six nights from Monday, Nov. 13 to Saturday, Nov. 18, with all performances at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8 a.m., so mark your calendar because you know this show is going to sell out fast. All tickets are only $16.50 each, which includes the service fees, and will be sold online at the HOA website, www.pebblecreekhoa.org. Click on “Things to Do” and then scroll down to “Ticket Sales.” You do not need to log into the website to purchase tickets.

Between the great singers and a sensational band, It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll is going to feel like a rock concert from your youth. It will be a trip down memory lane only better because these are your talented friends and neighbors on stage. As Phil says, “bring the flashlights! No sitting around for this show.”