Donna Swagger

Les Misérables! Jersey Boys! Sweet Charity! Experience “A Bit of Broadway” with the PebbleCreek Singers. Concert dates are Thursday, April 30, through Saturday, May 2. Thursday and Friday shows are evening performances at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater. A matinee performance will be offered on Saturday, May 2, at 3 p.m. in the theater.

Purchasing tickets online is simple. Log on to pebblecreekhoa.org, then click on Things to Do—Tickets—PC Singers—Buy Tickets. Tickets are $20 each (handling fee included).

The concert opens with “Manhattan Melodies,” featuring the songs “Lullaby of Broadway” and ”Forty-Second Street.” This sets the tone for an unforgettable evening of Broadway favorites with widespread audience appeal. In addition to full-chorus numbers, the concert also features several small ensembles. Key of She pays tribute to the Rodgers & Hammerstein first musical Oklahoma, singing the title song from the show. Baseball fans will enjoy 8 is Enough’s rendition of “Heart” from Damn Yankees. Triple Trouble sings “I Got Rhythm” from Girl Crazy. This is just a sample of what’s in store for concert goers. Of course, Director Jerry Drake always has a few surprises that will enhance this top-notch, dazzling performance!

Don’t miss this fantastic tribute to Broadway! Get your tickets today!