90 Years Young and 27 Years a “Creeker”

Carol Reynolds celebrated her 90th birthday in December with 26 of her family, neighbors, and friends. No men allowed! They all dressed up in hats for a Retro Tea Party put on by her daughters, Susie and Sandy. The tables were decorated in pink and gold. Everyone chatted and feasted on salads, tarts, scones, and a variety of cupcakes. There was a photo booth where they had their pictures taken in all their finery. Later they played “Tea Party Bingo.” Carol said her last tea party was when she was 5 and was held in her driveway with “tea-kettle tea,” lots of milk, and two cookies!

Carol Joan Conrad Reynolds was born in Kenmore, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo, on Dec. 19, 1932. She graduated from Kenmore Senior High School in 1950 where she met the love of her life, Jim Reynolds. After a fairly long engagement, and graduation from Ohio University in Secretarial Studies, Carol married Jim upon his graduation from college. Promptly following their wedding at the Kenmore Baptist Church on Feb. 12, 1955, Carol started on a new journey of life at Pepperrell Air Force Base, St. John’s, Newfoundland, as an Air Force officer’s wife.

After Jim’s discharge from the Air Force, Carol and Jim lived in six states, finally ending up in Bellevue, Wash., for 27 years.

In 1991, Carol followed Jim to an assignment in Bandung, Indonesia, with the Boeing Company where for four years she was pampered with a beautiful home, six servants, and two drivers. The American Expat!

While overseas, Carol and Jim traveled extensively throughout Asia, Africa, Australia, China, Europe, and England. Then came Jim’s retirement in 1995, and their move to PebbleCreek in 1997.

Carol is active in PebbleCreek Community Church, previously serving as head of the Deacon Board and in many other roles. Currently she belongs to a Bible class called “God’s Girls,” and participates with the Prayer Shawl Ministry where she has knitted and crocheted over 100 shawls for Hospice of the Valley. She swims twice a week and loves to read and do crossword puzzles.

She recently, with the help of her daughter Sandy, published her first book, “Poetry by Carol,” a composite of her life.

Her 90 years included raising three daughters—Susie, Sherry, and Sandy—biking, sailing, downhill and cross-country skiing, backpacking, doll making, sewing, making stained glass, and more. The “more” includes writing, producing, and directing a play called “The Message,” which debuted here in PebbleCreek several years ago, and making 30 costumes for the actors.

Family and friends wish Carol a happy 90th and many years to come with God’s blessings.