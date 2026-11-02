Barb Downey

Discover Unique Gifts, One-of-a-Kind Treasures and Handcrafted Art

It’s time to shop, discover, and celebrate the holiday season!

Mark your calendar for Nov. 20 and 21 and join us for the 7th Annual Holiday and Gift Boutique, a popular PebbleCreek tradition featuring an exciting collection of beautiful, handcrafted gifts and art created by our talented local artists.

Looking for a special gift that you won’t find in an ordinary store? You’re sure to discover something unique for everyone on your holiday shopping list—including yourself!

Come Browse, Shop, and Enjoy!

This year’s Boutique will feature many new handcrafted items, along with an amazing variety of creative treasures, including: Fiber Clay Art, Children’s Books, Rope Bowls, Pebble Art, Purses, Kinusaiga Art, Luggage Tags, Card Mats, Wire-Wrapped Silverware, Fabric-Backed Plates, Ornaments, Pendants, Nightlights, Golf Club Head Covers, Makeup Bags, Quilling Art, Coasters, Reversible Mahjongg Table Covers, and so much more!

Whether you’re searching for a thoughtful holiday gift, something special for your home, or simply want to treat yourself, come see what our talented PebbleCreek artists have created.

Where and When

3490 N. Hogan Drive—Eagle’s Nest

* Friday, Nov. 20, 2 to 6 p.m.

* Saturday, Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring a friend, enjoy a little holiday shopping, and support our talented local artists!

Shop Early. Shop Local. Shop with Friends.

Spread the word, and don’t miss this special PebbleCreek holiday tradition!

Cash or local checks only, please.