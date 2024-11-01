30th Season of PebbleCreek Senior Softball Gets Underway

Fred Dresser

The 30th season of the PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) got underway on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Ed Robson Field of Dreams. What started back in 1995 with just two teams and 21 players has now grown to over 300 players and twenty-three teams.

Prior to the start of the 30th season the Ed Robson Field of Dreams underwent some field improvements such as laser leveling of the field, new batter’s box and underlayment, as well many other improvements.

In addition to the field improvements, managers also attempted to improve their won/lost record from last season by selecting players during the draft process that would hopefully improve their team performance for this season. A lot of gray matter was used up in their player selection.

If you really want to see what makes the PCSSA a great association to be a part of, come on down to the field and see the camaraderie that exists between those who play and/or support this game called softball. Games are played Monday through Saturday starting at 9 a.m.