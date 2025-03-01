2024 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Champion Lives in PebbleCreek!

CJ Neumann

On Dec. 12, 2024, PebbleCreek resident Mark Pearson won the Cyclocross National Championship in the 80- to 84-year-old age slot in Louisville, Ky.

Cyclocross can best be described as a cross between road cycling, mountain biking, and steeplechase. Races take place on a closed circuit with competitors racing multiple laps. Riders begin in mass-start and must navigate through both paved and off-road terrain. Cyclists often dismount their bikes to hurdle barriers, climb steep hills or stairs, or traverse other obstacles. Adverse weather conditions on the day of the race, rain and mud, added to the complexity.

Cyclocross is a very spectator-friendly competitive cycling discipline. The closed circuit, fast pace, and the interesting obstacles and often adverse weather conditions that the cyclists face add to the allure of the race.

Congratulations, Mark Pearson—USA Cycling Cyclocross National Champion!