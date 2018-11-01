You’re invited to a special presentation for Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek

Do you love living at PebbleCreek but want to simplify your life while living an active, engaged lifestyle free of day-to-day chores?

PebbleCreek residents are invited to attend an upcoming presentation to introduce the Robson Reserve’s independent living lifestyle. Complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Seating is limited so register online early.

The presentation will be held on November 9, 2018 from 4:00–5:30 p.m. at the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. Online registration required: https://RobsonReserve110918.eventbrite.com.

Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek – an incredible new luxury apartment community, will offer six innovative floor plans to choose from and the option of both assisted and independent living. Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek will be the perfect solution for a variety of needs – either yours or a family member’s.

The one- or two-bedroom apartments will feature spacious living quarters, gorgeous quartz countertops, full-size stainless steel appliances, upgraded wood cabinets, individually controlled heat and air, premium flooring and so much more! Robson Reserve residents will enjoy on-site amenities such as a resort-style pool, movie theatre, yoga and fitness studios, game rooms and a full-service salon. In addition, an array of senior services and activities, including weekly housekeeping and transportation, will be available.

Robson Reserve’s temporary, pre-leasing office is now open at 2025 North PebbleCreek Parkway, Suite A01, next to C-A-L Ranch. Stop in and grab a fresh cup of coffee and take a look at the beautiful common space furnishings and apartment elements. It’s the perfect time to reserve the apartment of your dreams.

Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek is just another way Robson Senior Living Communities is helping you Live Life Well. For more information about Robson Reserve call 623-535-1613 or visit www.RobsonReserve.com. To stay up to date on events and news, like us on Facebook.