Woodcarvers Club change in leadership

Larry Matney

In their January monthly meeting the PebbleCreek Woodcarvers Club had a change in the presidency. Tom Wick, who was president, handed the club’s leadership role to Chuck Schudlt. Chuck had been the vice-president under Tom. Lyle Chrisman is the vice-president under Chuck.

Ken Sloat remains as treasurer with Jeannette L. McElroy as secretary.

The Woodcarvers Club meets in the Quail Room of the Creative Arts building on the Tuscany side of PebbleCreek. The club has general meetings on the second Tuesday of each month starting at 9:00 a.m. from October to April. If you are interested in woodcarving please stop by to see completed carvings and meet club members.