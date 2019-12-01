Ken Minichiello

It was a perfect October day at Sunrise Park for the annual PebbleCreek Italian American Club “Welcome Back Picnic,” usually one of the most popular events! What better way to welcome back those who have been gone for the summer? A time to share, with those you haven’t seen for the past few months, the excitement and enthusiasm of another great up-coming year of planned club activities.

An Italian feast was provided by Maggiano’s Little Italy for the second year in a row. As in the past, it was a delicious meal with many favorite traditional entrées including Maggiano’s special salad, pastas, sausage and peppers, meatballs, red and white sauces, and Vera’s lemon cookies for dessert.

This year a covered area was created with abutting tents strategically placed along side of the Sunrise Park Ramada. Imagine everyone able to be protected from the sun during the entire event at Sunrise Park! Background music was also provided with the singing of old favorite traditional Italian songs by artists such as Dean Martin, Lou Monte, Louis Prima, Jerry Vale, and even Andrea Bocelli.

Just a few other popular events scheduled in the months ahead include:

Regional Potluck Dinner where members and guests have an opportunity to enjoy many of the favorite homemade Italian food.

Saint Joseph’s Feast, also known as “La Festa di San Giuseppe”, is an annual traditional Sicilian celebration of this patron saint at Sunrise Park. Again, enjoying eating special Italian foods at this event is a must!

Day at the Races at Turf Paradise enjoying watching horse racing, with maybe a little betting, and an Italian buffet lunch. Really a fun time for even those who have never been to the races!

Spring Training Game at Goodyear Ballpark where we will enjoy an evening baseball game on the “Party Patio” at the Leftfield Pavilion. This is an exclusive area for our members to enjoy a social gathering with good food, their favorite beverage and a little baseball.

A 4th of July celebration boat ride at Lake Pleasant.

There’s more. How about no boring long monthly membership meetings? Just a half hour or less business meeting followed by an “After Social Hour” with interesting and participating social programs.

Italian American Club welcomes any PebbleCreek resident who is interested in being an active and involved member.