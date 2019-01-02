Wednesday Pairs Bridge

Sandy Blackburn

Pairs Bridge meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Palm Room. For more information call Sandy Blackburn, 536-8062. The following winners are for the indicated dates.

11/7/18: 1st Ruth/Gary Lord; 2nd Pat Anselmo/Dennis Yacobson; 3rd Kathy Cummings/Patti Murphy.

11/14/18: 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis; 2nd Kevin/Fran McManus; 3rd Kay Baumann/Jean Edwards.

11/21/18: 1st Bev Eckes/Jack; 2nd Larry/Helen Vierow; 3rd Arline/Arnie Cronquist.

11/28/18: 1st Steve/Nancy Duncanson; 2nd Daele Proctor/Marnie Horn; 3rd Jean Goodin/John Macdonald.