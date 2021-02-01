Weather Impacts PCMGA Four-Man Scramble

Howie Tiger
Weather had a huge impact on the PCMGA’s final major tournament of the 2020 season. The event was scheduled as a three-day event for Dec. 2, 3, and 10. On Dec. 3, the winds were gusting to 25 MPH, which made scoring quite a challenge, especially on the Eagle’s Nest course with its new firm greens. On Dec. 10, heavy rains forced the closing of all three of our PebbleCreek courses. As a result, the three-day event was shortened to two days. The scoring results after the first two days became the final results.
The field consisted of 55 form your own teams, which were separated into six flights. Two flights played from the blue tees. Four flights played from the white tees. The blue tee flights and white tee flight 3 played Tuscany Falls East then rotated to Eagle’s Nest. White tee flights 1, 2, and 4 played Eagle’s Nest then Tuscany Falls West.
In each flight, prizes were awarded for one low gross team and three low net teams.
Low Gross
Blue Tees
Flight 1: Jack Schafer, John Curtin, Mike Romano, and Jim Wolff
Flight 2: Ken Nelson, Bill Koehn, Jeff Furnia, and Joe Fanning.
White Tees
Flight 1: Terry Kay, Terry Smith, Harvey Winn, and Bill Walenda
Flight 2: Rich Elliott, Dean Bass, Bob Curtis, and Gregg Clymer
Flight 3: Keith Clinton, Denny Guthier, Roger Pierson, and Cort Wyss
Flight 4: John Cipro, Roger Douglas, Bob Rottman, and Rand Hill.
1st Low Net
Blue Tees
Flight 1: Danny Neel, Allyn Sayre, Wayne Fleming, and Al Larkin
Flight 2: Andy Banister, Dick Helmstetter, Roger Krouskup, and Jack Stipp
White Tees
Flight 1: Howie Tiger, John Krasnan, Mike Daubenmier, and Marc Goldberg
Flight 2: David Morse, Tom Scheel, Bob Woerdehoff, and Rodney Oonk
Flight 3: Lloyd Chilton, Terry Johnson, Arnold Lawrence, and Jim Nowak
Flight 4: Bob Aldridge, Robert Honson, Pete Sattig, and Ed Neel.
2nd Low Net
Blue Tees
Flight 1: Doug Ginter, Bob Iverson, Brad Johnston, and Dave Korba
Flight 2: Ken Schumacher, Ed Bobigian, James Herman, and Jim Sheard
White Tees
Flight 1: Howard Atkinson, Jim Bundschuh, Scott Giles, and Bill Anderson
Flight 2: Bob Wolf, Gary Bomar, Charlie Newcomer, and Mike Christensen
Flight 3: Joe Bannon, Bob Newell, Rick Savage, and Jim Stephens
Flight 4: Paul Beaubien, Greg Harris, Thomas Janssen, and John Angus
3rd Low Net
Blue Tees
Flight 1: Brian Maine, Bruce Carlyle, Wayne Gearig, and Rich Jesko
Flight 2: Art Krudener, Steve Annable, Scot Becraft, and Bob Parise
White Tees
Flight 1: Steve Dehaven, Bob LeClair, Paul Parker, and Brian Rosenbloom
Flight 2: Jack Larson, Tom Peterson, Dick Ruder, and Jerry Jacks
Flight 3: Dave Cowan, Paul Johnson, Rodney Suttles, and Lloyd Garner
Flight 4: Alvin Glatt, Gerald Kurtz, Jerry Rio, and Charlie Kice
Congratulations to all the winners! Congrats also to Bob Newell for his hole-in-one on the second day of the tourney.