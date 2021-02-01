Weather Impacts PCMGA Four-Man Scramble

Howie Tiger

Weather had a huge impact on the PCMGA’s final major tournament of the 2020 season. The event was scheduled as a three-day event for Dec. 2, 3, and 10. On Dec. 3, the winds were gusting to 25 MPH, which made scoring quite a challenge, especially on the Eagle’s Nest course with its new firm greens. On Dec. 10, heavy rains forced the closing of all three of our PebbleCreek courses. As a result, the three-day event was shortened to two days. The scoring results after the first two days became the final results.

The field consisted of 55 form your own teams, which were separated into six flights. Two flights played from the blue tees. Four flights played from the white tees. The blue tee flights and white tee flight 3 played Tuscany Falls East then rotated to Eagle’s Nest. White tee flights 1, 2, and 4 played Eagle’s Nest then Tuscany Falls West.

In each flight, prizes were awarded for one low gross team and three low net teams.

Low Gross

Blue Tees

Flight 1: Jack Schafer, John Curtin, Mike Romano, and Jim Wolff

Flight 2: Ken Nelson, Bill Koehn, Jeff Furnia, and Joe Fanning.

White Tees

Flight 1: Terry Kay, Terry Smith, Harvey Winn, and Bill Walenda

Flight 2: Rich Elliott, Dean Bass, Bob Curtis, and Gregg Clymer

Flight 3: Keith Clinton, Denny Guthier, Roger Pierson, and Cort Wyss

Flight 4: John Cipro, Roger Douglas, Bob Rottman, and Rand Hill.

1st Low Net

Blue Tees

Flight 1: Danny Neel, Allyn Sayre, Wayne Fleming, and Al Larkin

Flight 2: Andy Banister, Dick Helmstetter, Roger Krouskup, and Jack Stipp

White Tees

Flight 1: Howie Tiger, John Krasnan, Mike Daubenmier, and Marc Goldberg

Flight 2: David Morse, Tom Scheel, Bob Woerdehoff, and Rodney Oonk

Flight 3: Lloyd Chilton, Terry Johnson, Arnold Lawrence, and Jim Nowak

Flight 4: Bob Aldridge, Robert Honson, Pete Sattig, and Ed Neel.

2nd Low Net

Blue Tees

Flight 1: Doug Ginter, Bob Iverson, Brad Johnston, and Dave Korba

Flight 2: Ken Schumacher, Ed Bobigian, James Herman, and Jim Sheard

White Tees

Flight 1: Howard Atkinson, Jim Bundschuh, Scott Giles, and Bill Anderson

Flight 2: Bob Wolf, Gary Bomar, Charlie Newcomer, and Mike Christensen

Flight 3: Joe Bannon, Bob Newell, Rick Savage, and Jim Stephens

Flight 4: Paul Beaubien, Greg Harris, Thomas Janssen, and John Angus

3rd Low Net

Blue Tees

Flight 1: Brian Maine, Bruce Carlyle, Wayne Gearig, and Rich Jesko

Flight 2: Art Krudener, Steve Annable, Scot Becraft, and Bob Parise

White Tees

Flight 1: Steve Dehaven, Bob LeClair, Paul Parker, and Brian Rosenbloom

Flight 2: Jack Larson, Tom Peterson, Dick Ruder, and Jerry Jacks

Flight 3: Dave Cowan, Paul Johnson, Rodney Suttles, and Lloyd Garner

Flight 4: Alvin Glatt, Gerald Kurtz, Jerry Rio, and Charlie Kice

Congratulations to all the winners! Congrats also to Bob Newell for his hole-in-one on the second day of the tourney.