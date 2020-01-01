Volunteering at the Ninth Annual Arizona Balloon Classic

Tim Matykiewicz

January 2020—hot air balloon races and Street Foodfest return to the Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear. For the third year, the Goodyear Ballpark will play host to the ninth annual Arizona Balloon Classic, featuring the Street Foodfest, which benefits the Valley of the Sun United Way as a community partner.

The Arizona Balloon Classic is Arizona’s premier hot air balloon race and festival and the only race in town, will attract up to 20,000 fans and consumers. The ninth annual Arizona Balloon Classic is not only a beautiful sight of hot air balloons in the sky, it is an opportunity for the community to come together and volunteer to put on this wonderful show.

Right now, we are recruiting volunteers in order to make this event skyrocket. Volunteers are needed for all aspects of the event; including site operations, hospitality, balloon crew, box office, ticket takers, and event ambassadors. There are multiple areas that need to be filled on each day of the event, starting on Thursday, Jan. 23 through the last day of the event, Sunday, Jan. 26.

Each volunteer will receive two event tickets, an event t-shirt to wear while volunteering and meals/snacks. A parking pass will be provided as well for all volunteers.

The event will be held at the Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 (south of I-10 west exit Estrella Pkwy). For more details, visit our website at www.abcfest.com.

Sign up directly at volunteersignup.org/YE7LD to become a volunteer for the ninth annual Arizona Balloon Classic. The event manager and volunteer coordinator, Jaime Rensel, is available to answer any questions about volunteering. Contact Jaime at jaime@azeventsgroup.com.