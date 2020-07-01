Virtual Cinema Continues to Offer First-Run Quality Films to View at Home

Traci Baker, Director, Community Activities and Communications

You may have heard about the Cinema Society program we offer that brings carefully selected films to PebbleCreek, not the kind of films that play in the big theaters with car chases, but smaller, art-house style movies. In an effort to try to provide our homeowners with some additional entertainment opportunities, through our Cinema Society connection, we are offering all of our community the chance to experience a virtual theatrical experience featuring the kind of films Cinema Society is known for. Virtual Cinema gives our community members the opportunity to open the virtual doors of theaters to screen a new theatrical release, in the comfort and safety of their own homes! The films offered through Virtual Cinema are typically not available to view on streaming like Hulu or Netflix; rather they are new releases that would normally be in the movie theater. As new films are offered through Virtual Cinema, they will be posted on the Virtual Cinema page under Things to Do >> Activities Office on the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org.

Every new release we offer will be available through the individual distributors’ websites and streaming services. You’ll be taken to their websites to purchase and watch the film. As of the time of publication, six films are available to view, and additional releases are expected.

Recent additions include three titles from NEON, the Academy Award-winning production team that made history at the 2019 Oscar ceremony with their film Parasite. The three titles are Shirley, Spaceship Earth, and The Artist and the Thief.

Feel free to share this information with friends, family, and neighbors if you like.