Veterans will be honored by PC Quilters

Marlene Kuskie

Members of the PebbleCreek Quilters look forward to honoring identified PebbleCreek veterans on Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. in the Tuscany Ballroom with a Veteran Appreciation Quilt at a luncheon and presentation of quilts. The creation of the red, white, and blue quilts was begun in May with Cynthia Schwartz chairing the project. Twenty appreciation quilts will be given to veterans.

Sponsoring the Veterans Appreciation Luncheon are the Goodyear Rotary Club, Republican Club, Democratic Club, PebbleCreek Pickleball Club, Craig Hauger of Woodbury Financial, and anonymous donors. PebbleCreek Quilters appreciate these sponsors who are making this luncheon a significant time to honor those who have served for us. Veterans and one guest are invited to attend the luncheon without cost because of these sponsors’ support.

The picture is of a quilt created by Linda Labenz. The quilt was designed and created with fabrics that have been donated to the PebbleCreek Quilters. Quilters enjoy the challenge of using designated red, white, and blue fabrics and then finding or creating a pattern that often has a theme of the American flag.

If PebbleCreek residents are interested in nominating a veteran for 2020, contact Cynthia Schwartz at Cynthiaschwartz@gmail.com or 201-741-5809.