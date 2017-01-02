Upcoming PCLGA events

Lynn Matousek

More special events are coming up in the PCLGA during the month of February.

February 7 and 8, 2017 – Senior/Super Senior Tournament; Co-Chairs Pat Lohmiller and Lena Godebu. All eligible PCLGA members are invited to play in this tournament honoring the Seniors who are 65 to 74 years of age and Super Seniors who are 75 and older. The winners of all flights and the Senior and Super Senior Tournament Champions will be announced at the luncheon following the event in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Hats off to the winners! Age is only a number, right?

February 11 and 12, 2017 – Cupid’s Divot; Co-Chairs Mary Falso and Pam Schunke. This two-day couple’s tournament is a lot of fun for couples to play golf and enjoy a Valentine’s Day celebration. A dinner follows the second day of play in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. So grab your partner and sign up for the Cupid’s Divot Tournament as soon as it appears on the website.

February 28 and March 1, 2017 – Member/Member Tournament; Co-Chairs Renee deLassus and Amber Rivera. This tournament is a terrific way for two PCLGA members to bond as a team for two great days of golf. A luncheon follows the tournament in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. This is another very popular tournament, so find a member partner, sign up as soon as it is possible and plan on two days of golfing fun. You won’t want to miss it.