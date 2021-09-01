Upcoming 2022 Special Events: Details and Descriptions

Traci Baker, Director of Community Activities and Communications

Package 1: Rose Parade Deluxe Dec. 29, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022

Travel to southern California and you have an option of going on the Hollywood Studio Tour or Catalina Island. Attend a Monte Carlo Casino Style NYE party and then attend Tournament of Roses Parade topped with southern California backyard-style BBQ. $1,995 pp/double $2,295 pp/single on sale now in the Activities Office.

Package 2: Rose Parade Four Day with Optional Volunteer Opportunity Dec. 30, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022

Travel to Palm Springs for a tour and then check into the La Quinta in Pomona. Early day on day two as you will help put the finishing touches on the parade floats. Later in the evening attend the Festival of Lights in Riverside. Day three attend the parade in reserved seating and end with a tailgate party dinner. Please note: Dress warm and bring rubber gloves. $825 pp/double $1,125 pp/single on sale now in the Activities Office.

Package 3: Rose Parade Mini Getaway Dec. 31, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022

Travel to southern California and that night attend an East Coast New Year’s Eve Dinner and Toast (at 9 p.m., which is midnight on the east coast). Box breakfast includes the next morning and attend the parade in reserved seating. $695 pp/double $875 pp/single on sale now in the Activities Office.

Package 4: Boats and Floats—Parade and Cruise Combo Dec. 31, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022

Travel to southern California and that night attend an East Coast New Year’s Eve Dinner and Toast (at 9 p.m., which is midnight on the east coast). Box breakfast includes the next morning and attend the parade in reserved seating. Before boarding the Norwegian Bliss, you will be able to go see the parade floats up close and personal. The cruise will go to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Ensenada. $1,595 pp/double $1,825 pp/single on sale now in the Activities Office.

New Year’s Eve Dance Dec. 31

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on TBD.

New Year’s Eve at La Posada Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022

La Posada in Winslow, Ariz., will be the site for this exclusive New Year’s Celebration. In the tradition of architect and visionary Mary Colter, La Posada continues to inspire many renowned artists to create magnificent and memorable works. Dinner and New Year’s Eve celebration will be at the world-famous Turquoise Room, a fine and unique restaurant, providing a mesmerizing interpretation of Arizona food. Other Arizona treasures, including the Petrified Forest, Painted Desert, and Sunset Crater are also part of this mini-getaway. $425 pp/double $495 pp/single on sale now in the Activities Office.

Britains’ Finest—The Complete Beatles Experience Jan. 7, 2022

Britain’s Finest is an experience unlike any other. You may have seen Beatles tribute acts before, but this time you’ll be in awe of the enthusiasm and energy for which they are recognized and remembered from 4 YOUNGguys! After every performance, audience members are struck at first by the incredible recreation of those oh-so-familiar songs the world has come to love, but then become mesmerized by the off-the-cuff humor and the cheeky banter that takes place between songs. $30 per person (limit 6) tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Sept.16, 2021.

A Tribute to Whitney Houston Jan. 16, 2022

Whitney Houston’s powerful anthems and eternal glamour come to life in this one-of-a-kind staged concert recreation! With a voice that mirrors the call and beauty of Ms. Houston herself, Jade Milian is a dynamic vocalist whose commanding stage presence will have you on the edge of your seat—just as Whitney did so many times over her award-winning career. Jade has shared the stage with numerous respected and well-known entertainers, including: Liza Minnelli, Big and Rich, Natalie Cole, Nick Carter, and many more. She has been recognized for her performances on BET television and various local and national commercials! Samuel E. is a multi-instrumentalist and award-winning arranger who has studied with the best in the business, including: bass virtuoso Victor Wooten, Regi Wooten, J.D. Blair, and more! After gaining a music education at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Sam moved on to become a session musician in Nashville, Tenn. Since then, Sam has continued to further his success touring and recording with major artists like the late Natalie Cole, Liza Minnelli, Big and Rich, Nick Carter, and more. $30 per person (limit 6) tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Dec. 1, 2021.

The Texas Tenors (3 and 7 p.m.) Jan. 20, 2022

The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge fan base worldwide with over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. They are Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artist in the World for 2019. With impressive live ticket sales tracked by PollStar they are considered the most successful touring group in the history of America’s Got Talent. The Texas Tenors appeared on the most recent season of NBC’s national hit television show America’s Got Talent: The Champions. After airing worldwide their fan base grew even larger than before. As consummate professionals these three friends with a simple All-American dream have proven their impact will be long lasting as their popularity continues to grow. They have performed more than 1,400 live concerts in just the last 10 years. With concerts at performing arts centers, casinos, symphony halls, outdoor festivals, and major corporate events, The Texas Tenors have shown they truly possess that rare, ever sought after quality—mass appeal. $30 per person (limit 6) tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Dec. 1, 2021.

Dean Z is Elvis Jan. 23, 2022

Dean Z has dedicated his entire life to honoring the legacy of Elvis Presley. Z set off for Las Vegas at age 17, where he soon earned a spot with Legends in Concert. In 2013, Dean won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, the only world-wide contest recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises, serving as an ambassador to Graceland and the estate and tens of thousands of new fans. Dean Z received the Heart of The King Award at the former Las Vegas Hilton, on the same stage, Elvis himself performed more than 700 shows. He also had the pleasure of being a part of the national touring production Elvis Lives, a live musical highlighting Elvis’ career. In 2017, Dean joined “The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour” based in the United Kingdom. To date, the tour has performed several sold-out shows across England and Scotland, including performances in the country’s most historic theaters like the Apollo, and major arenas like Manchester Arena and The Echo in Liverpool. “I feel so honored to sing this great music. Making people happy when I’m on stage is so fulfilling, all because of Elvis. He stands the test of time, and as long as the world wants to hear his music, I’ll be ready to sing it.” $30 per person (limit 6) tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Nov. 23, 2021.

Voyager—A Tribute to the Music of Journey Feb. 11, 2022

VOYAGER is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, JOURNEY. This high-energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like Faithfully, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, Wheel In The Sky, Anyway You Want It, Don’t Stop Believin’, and so many more. Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, VOYAGER provides today’s most entertaining and accurate JOURNEY experience. $30 per person (limit 6) tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Dec. 7, 2021.

Bus Trip: An Officer and a Gentleman at the Orpheum Theatre March 2022

A sweeping romance that will lift you up where you belong! An Officer and a Gentleman, based on the 1982 Academy® Award-winning film starring Richard Gere, begins touring North America with a premiere in the fall of 2020. Featuring the Grammy® Award-winning, #1 hit single “Up Where We Belong,” An Officer and a Gentleman is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, whose personal experience as a Naval Officer Candidate inspired one of the highest grossing films of all time, the book for the musical is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen. The musical is directed by Dick Scanlan with choreography by Broadway sensation Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night With Janis Joplin). Dan Lipton (The Band’s Visit, The Last Ship) serves as the music supervisor/arranger for the production, featuring a score based on the 1980s catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation. Zack Mayo’s got smarts and a body built for U.S. Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger … until he meets a drill sergeant who’s determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn’t until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship, and finds the courage to be his best self and win the heart of the woman he loves. $TBD (limit 2) tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. at the Activities Office on TBD.

One More Night—The Phil Collins Experience Feb. 25, 2022

One More Night is a concert re-creation of the Grammy award solo artist Phil Collins. The show is amazing, playing all the famous Phil Collins’ colossal solo hits as well as the famous Genesis songs … Everyone sings and dances at an “OMN” concert. The visual of the lead singer and “dead on” vocals, really makes you think you’re watching the real deal. Come and celebrate the music of Phil Collins and Genesis and let’s experience One More Night once again. $30 per person (limit 6) tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Jan. 4.

The Diamonds March 27, 2022

Through the years since the release of Little Darlin’ (1957), The Diamonds have learned one important lesson—the durability of this classic rock and roll music is as much about the future as it is about the past. As a result, The Diamonds continue to expand their audience to this day, performing in a variety of venues and settings worldwide. These performances include—with Symphony Orchestras, in Performing Arts Theatres and major concert halls, on cruise ships, in casinos, at county and state fairs, on tours of England, Ireland, Brazil, Chile, Korea, and Japan, for benefit concerts, corporate conventions, and at nightclubs. “We’ve been pleased to find a growing audience among all age groups. They love songs they can understand, remember and actually sing the words to—today, tomorrow, or even 20 years from now.” The Diamonds’ many accomplishments over the years include:

* 3 Gold Records (Silhouettes, The Stroll and Little Darlin’)

* 33 appearances on American Bandstand

* Soundtrack—American Graffiti

* Soundtrack—Happy Days

* Vocal Group Hall of Fame

* Doo-Wop Hall of Fame

The standing ovations and return engagements are the proof; The Diamonds have taken the classic Rock and Roll genre to a whole new level. The Diamonds truly are a cut above! Classic rock and roll with today’s attitude—The Diamonds. $30 per person (limit 6) tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Jan. 18.