Unit Happenings

Unit 8 goes “Grazie”

Shawnee Robison

Si! On June 29, 15 gorgeous gals from Unit 8 invaded an adorable pizza parlor by the name of Ciao Grazie on Main Street in Verrado! What a delightful place it is! Not only was the Italian decor interesting and appealing, the food was worth waiting for! Lots of Italian goodies from an excellent wine, Alaskan Salmon, creating your own toppings pizza and filet mignon to their decadent Tiramisu! Their reasonable prices made it that much more inviting!

If you’re looking for a little bit of Italy and some fun, take that 15 minute drive, through Verrado to Ciao Grazie!

We did and we all had a great meal as we caught up on the latest since our May luncheon! See you somewhere, next month!

Unit 52 July luncheon

Liz Gibson

The Unit 52 ladies who lunch enjoyed a special treat Wednesday, July 12 at The Cheesecake Factory in the Arrowhead Fountain Center.

Hosted by Anita Walsh, the intimate group feasted from the lavish menu and enjoyed the much-needed change of pace from the heat. Our luncheons continue throughout the summer though many residents are snowbirds or off on various trips.

The Social Committee, chaired by Nancy Rosenfeld, has been busy planning the next two events for the year and that information will be coming soon.

Unit 34 happenings

Bob Young

Like most Units, most of our residents are long gone to cooler climates, so ladies luncheons, unit parties and barbeques are on hold.

But it’s never out of season to honor our flag and remember what it means to us as individuals, so several of our residents took time to display an American Flag in front of every house in Unit 34. Our flag is the symbol of the things we as Americans hold in our hearts and minds; the power to guard and protect loved ones, homes, beliefs and Americans in general. We also remember all who have served our country.

Our thanks to Judi Harden and Linda Rouillard who helped me make it happen as we remembered June 14, Flag Day, the day that marks the adoption of the flag of the United States and July 4th, commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago.

Unit 52 Wine Tasting

Unit 52 enjoyed a great wine tasting party at Total Wine on Sunday, June 11. In addition to sampling more than eight wonderful wines the committee, under hostess Leann Drummond, prepared wonderful individual snack plates which included a variety of cheeses, crackers, grapes and chocolate. A terrific party!

Social Chair Nancy Rosenfeld will be announcing the fall and holiday parties in the near future.

Unit 52 Ladies Luncheon

Liz Gibson

The ladies of Unit 52 who lunch (and are in town) spent a delightful afternoon Wednesday, June 14 at Eagle’s Nest. Following the luncheon, many of the girls stayed to play a variety of games including Mahjongg, cards, sequence and Triple Yahtzee. Hostess was Leann Drummond.

Unit 52 Social Chair Nancy Rosenfeld has announced several parties in the planning stages, an October event and the annual holiday party in December.

More details will follow.

Unit 53 residents enjoy happy hour

Sandy Stephens

Michael and Sandy Stephens hosted Unit 53’s June Happy Hour June 19. The temperature that day was reaching a record high so no one ventured outside but found enough seating inside. So many snowbirds had left and others were on vacations to escape the heat so we had a much smaller group than usual. Unit 53 is made up of neighbors, some of whom have lived in Unit 53 for over six years and others who have recently moved in but all of whom enjoy getting together at the monthly happy hours and luncheons.