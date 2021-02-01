Unit 62B Holiday Lights Tour

Lin Ochs

Unit 62B kept the Christmas spirit alive this year. Although COVID-19 precautions kept them from gathering for the annual dinner, they joined Thursday evening, Dec. 17, for the annual (and socially distanced!) golf cart and cars Holiday Lights Tour. Twenty-four decorated golf carts with bundled occupants and nine cars split into two caravans, led by grand marshals Tom and Renee Ward (assisted by Bob and Linda Wainman) and Patrick and Deni Byrne (assisted by Cindy Zaklan and Kay Skripka). They toured parts of both Tuscany Falls and Eagle’s Nest and were treated to some amazingly intricate light displays, many with accompanying holiday music. After approximately 90 minutes of smiles and laughter, the caravans returned home to look forward to next year, a healthy and happy 2021, and a return to the annual dinner celebration.

Unit 64 Mailbox Project

Cher Zeman

The Unit 64 Mailbox Project is where we decorate our mailboxes each December. It was active again his holiday season despite the bah humbug year. There was no prize money this time though. The money was donated instead. It’s been a really rough year for lots of people.