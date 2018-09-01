Unit 62A residents volunteer at St. Mary’s Food Bank

Barb Downey

The summer heat is intense, but the Unit 62A social committee found plenty of cool things for us to do in July! Indoor activities included 19 neighbors attending Mexican Train, a record 20 ladies playing Hand and Foot and, of course, great participation at our monthly Men’s Breakfast and Ladies Lunch. Another fun indoor activity was attending the movie Mamma Mia as a unit! Many liked it better than the first one and we all loved the great music. Most Monday nights the faithful female followers of The Bachelorette gathered at one of the neighbors’ homes to watch the show together and have some spirited discussions.

Since we enjoy any activity that involves eating, we had a great turnout at our Deli Night dinner at the Oasis Pool Party! We kept cool in the pool and then dined on a great selection of all things deli. It was a refreshing and filling evening!

Another way to keep cool, on one of the hottest days of the summer, was to float the Salt River as a Unit. Wild mustangs were sighted, the water was moving and a great day was had by all who attended! This will definitely be on the list for next year, too!

This month, our Happy Hour was hosted at the home of Jim and Sharon Pucelik. We had 32 neighbors attending and bringing an appetizer or dessert to share and, once again, the food was amazing! We also made this an opportunity to collect school supplies for the Salvation Army’s SOS (Support Our Students) campaign and were pleased to contribute a large quantity of backpacks, paper, pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks and more! We also celebrated the birthdays of Jody McCrickard, Denyse Gridley, Jim Pucelik and Mike Pruyn and the anniversaries of Jim and Barb Downey, Cathe and Mike Pruyn and Julie and Elmer Greenbank.

The last week of July featured another pool party, this one at the Tuscany Pool! Over 20 neighbors joined together for some cool float time, pizza and lots of laughter and sharing. Our final event this month was spent helping to pack veggies at St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise. We worked really hard as we prepared 300 boxes and then packed them with potatoes, onions, carrots and lettuce and loaded them on skids for delivery. A very fulfilling day and great ending to another month of wonderful activities with a great group of neighbors and friends!