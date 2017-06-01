Unit 61 residents christen Oasis Pool Complex

Kathy Gorchesky

Unit 61 and friends celebrated Cinco de Mayo by welcoming a food truck to our streets. The details were perfectly handled by Pat Hacker and her hard working committee. The afternoon started with chips and salsa. Different Smokes BBQ brought the food truck and prepared delicious barbecue foods for 90. Preorders were obtained which made for easy service. Dessert was even created on the food truck. Neighbors were encouraged to wear festive dress. Several games were enjoyed while listening to fun, happy music. The games were Pin the Tail on the Donkey, bean bag toss and guess the gummy worms in the tequila bottle. Prizes were awarded to the lucky ones. Many laughs accompanied the food and fun in unit 61!