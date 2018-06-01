Unit 43A volunteers for Feed My Starving Children

Doug Ginter

PebbleCreek residents from Unit 43A volunteered for the 3rd straight year to help pack meals for the Feed My Starving Children event, held at Verrado High School, sponsored by Summit Community Church. The event was held on April 14-15, 2018. The event’s goal was to pack 272,000 meals. With the help of 55 volunteers from Unit 43A, the goal was surpassed with a total of 277,000 meals packed. It was a great opportunity for the unit to come together, have fun and work a couple of hours for a great cause. For more information about next year’s event please contact Doug Ginter.