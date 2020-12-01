Jill Miller

At this time of the year, we usually plan the annual Tuscany Falls Golf Cart Christmas Caroling event. However, because COVID-19 has forced us to find other creative ways to celebrate the joy of the Christmas season, our committee decided to organize the Tuscany Falls Golf Cart Christmas Parade and Food Drive for Monday, Dec. 14.

Residents are invited to share in the Christmas spirit by decorating their golf carts and joining the Christmas parade, which will wind through the various Tuscany Falls housing units. Our goal is to bring joy and season’s greetings to our Tuscany Falls neighbors, especially those who are homebound due to health and/or virus concerns. In conjunction with the parade, we will be collecting non-perishable food and/or check donations for the Agua Fria Food Bank. If you would like to decorate your cart and join the parade, email Jim Sykes at jimsykes1972@yahoo.com.

If you can’t join the parade, we encourage you to watch the procession from your driveway and/or participate by donating non-perishable food items for the food bank. Please put any food items in a bag, and leave them at the curb of your driveway. A car will follow behind the parade and collect your donations. Suggested non-perishable items include peanut butter, jelly, pasta/pasta sauce, cereal, canned meat, canned fruit and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, soup, and granola bars. Personal hygiene or baby items like diapers and formula are also appreciated. Any checks should be made out to the Agua Fria Food Bank.

Parade carts will line-up in two groups in the Creative Arts Center parking lot at 3 p.m. The parade will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. via two different routes. Maps of the two routes are included with this announcement. Approximate parade times for route 1 are as follows: 3:20 p.m. (Units 40, 42A, 42B); 3:30 p.m. (Units 43A, 43B, 42B again); 3:45 p.m. (Units 34, 35, 36); 4 p.m. (Units 37, 38, 39); 4:15 p.m. (Units 37 along 160th, 41, 26); 4:30 p.m. (Units 30 and a portion of 27); 4:45 p.m. (Unit 27 along Edgemont and Earl, and Robson Reserve). Approximate parade times for route 2 are as follows: 3:20 p.m. (Units 33 and a portion of 27 along Edgemont); 3:30 p.m. (Units 31 and 32); 3:45 p.m. (Units 51 and 56 along 164th, 52, 64); 4 p.m. (Units 61, 62A, 62B, and 54 north and east of the golf course); 4:15 p.m. (Units 53, 54 along 169th and Berkeley, 55A, 55C); 4:45 p.m. (Units 58, 56). Maps of the parade routes are also available at the service desk in the Tuscany Falls clubhouse.

Join us in reaching out in the Christmas spirit to our neighbors and others in the community! If you have any questions, contact parade coordinator Jane McCurdy, at janerichmcc@cox.net.