Cindy Watty

We still have room on some of our upcoming trips for 2018.

One cabin remains on Flavors of Portugal and Spain, an AmaWaterways river cruise May 8 through 15; prices start at $3249 per person. One cabin remains on Viking Homelands, a 15 day Baltic cruise on the Viking Sky visiting eight countries, June 9 through 23 starting at $5424 per person. Classical Rhine River cruise on Amadeus Silver III, May 30 through June 6, starting at only $1821 per person. Eight spots left on the Amalfi Coast and Sicily private tour for only 20 people, September 29 through October 9; $3895 per person. Wine harvest cruise, Treasures of Burgundy and Provence, November 1 through 8, starting at only $1321 per person.

For more details and a daily itinerary visit www.alfrescotravel.com and click on upcoming trips.

The Travel International Club will not be meeting in December. Our next meeting will be January 30 in the Palm Room of the Eagle’s Nest clubhouse. All PebbleCreek residents and friends are invited to attend any of our meetings.