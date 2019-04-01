Travel Club offers European river cruises for 2019-20

The Travel International Club is offering three exciting springtime European river cruises. Two river cruises in France are just around the corner in April and May, 2019. The third trip will take place in April/May, 2020. Join other PebbleCreek travelers on one, two or all three trips.

Paris and Normandy: We still have a few spaces available for our Paris and Normandy river cruise on Uniworld’s beautiful Joie de Vivre! Come commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day with us starting at just $3299/person, April 21-28, 2019.

Colors of Provence: We also have space available on our Colors of Provence river cruise on AmaWaterways AmaCello, May 2-9, 2019. Prices start at $3981/person.

Tulip Serenade (Spring 2020): Experience Holland in the most beautiful way, by cruising along its extensive waterways, past almost endless tulip fields as well as picturesque villages where you will have an abundance of unforgettable excursions. In addition to Amsterdam, the so called “Venice of the North,” other highlights of this trip include Rotterdam, Ghent, Antwerp and Brussels. Join us for eight days/seven nights (April 28-May 5, 2020) on the brand-new Amadeus Imperial. Prices start at just $1771/person!

For details on any of these cruises, go to www.alfrescotravel.com and click on upcoming trips.

Contact Cindy Watty, Travel International Club President at 623-505-3004 or cindy@alfrescotravel.com.