Toscana’s Restaurant to Undergo a Full Remodel

Traci Baker, Director of Community Activities and Communications

In October of 2020, the HOA Board of Directors presented a proposal to the community to remodel Toscana’s Restaurant. The project was officially approved in December 2020. The purpose of the remodel/expansion at Toscana’s is not only to offer more capacity, better use of space, and more services, but also to update the décor. The project will unite the existing dining spaces already in place and will create a larger, more open, and energized space for homeowners, their guests, and visitors.

The designer of the project has described the plans as follows: The bar is the central focus of the project uniting the interior bar and dining with the patios to the north and the west. The snack bar to the east will serve the golfers and be the place of sign-in for activities and scoreboard. The exhibition pizza kitchen will help alleviate some pressure on the kitchen and serve to visually stimulate and activate the main dining room and the west patio. The entry will be identified with a large decorative door. The entry space will serve not just as a greeting area, but also as a place to receive take-out orders with a fun market featuring pastries and desserts to go, wine by the bottle, and specialties snacks. The design aesthetic for the remodel and expansion is a blend of modern and traditional design elements inspired by Rome. The selection of materials, finishes, and details are a mix of traditional and modern patterns and materials. The color palette is warm with warm neutrals to tie with existing colors and material of the original space, which will be part of the design. The color palette is muted and soft with accent punches of color. The overall feel will be open, spacious, and casual with both modern and traditional design elements from Italian design. The idea is to create a space that is timeless; that pays respect to traditional materials and patterns, but also has a modern and contemporary twist.

With the continuing growth of the community, a remodeled, larger restaurant that can accommodate more guests, offer more services, and keep up with existing community needs is most definitely going to make a positive impression. Expanded restaurant capacity will allow us to serve food to up to 365 people at any given time, a 41% increase over the current 258. In addition to these changes to the guest side of the restaurant, design changes will also occur in the kitchen and service areas as well. The kitchen will be reconfigured to increase efficiency and support serving the additional guests. This is just some of the information currently available about this project. To learn more, and help you stay updated, your HOA Communications Team has created a special page on the HOA website dedicated to the remodel. Log in to pebblecreekhoa.org, click on Food & Drink, and then Toscana’s Remodel. This page is where to find the current status of the project, frequently asked questions, project layouts and renderings, and more information.

At the time of publication, it is anticipated that the project will begin in May 2021.