This Land is Your Land – Have you got your tickets

Laurie Farquhar

What is your favorite folk song from the 1950s and ’60s? Is it Peter Seeger’s Michael Row the Boat Ashore? Or perhaps Bob Dylan’s The Times They are A-Changing? How about The Byrds Mr. Tambourine Man? Whatever your favorite folk song, there is a good chance that it will be part of ShowTime’s spring production, This Land is Your Land: A Celebration of American Folk Music. And you get to sing along with it.

This Land is Your Land combines a salute to America’s unique folk music with an old-fashioned hootenanny. Everyone in the audience will be encouraged to sing along and lyrics will be provided for a couple of the numbers. In addition to singing, there will be dance numbers by Dance Fusion and laughs by some of PebbleCreek’s best comedians.

This Land is Your Land runs six nights from Monday, April 8 to Saturday, April 13. Ticket sales have been brisk but there are still some good seats available. To purchase online, go to the HOA website at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. Click on “Things to Do” and scroll down to “Ticket Sales.” No log in is required. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. In-person ticket sales are Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to noon, in the Renaissance Theater lobby. If any tickets remain on opening night, they will be available in the lobby starting at 6:00 p.m.

All tickets, whether purchased online or in-person, are $16.50 which includes the service fee.

This Land is Your Land promises to be a fun evening of singing, dancing and comedy that will take you back to those days when you dreamed of performing in coffee houses and folk festivals. So, grab your friends and neighbors, warm up your vocal chords and prepare to sing along with the best hootenanny ever held in PebbleCreek.