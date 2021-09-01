The Women’s Giving Circle: A New Club in PebbleCreek

Dana West

Please join us on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chianti Room, to learn more about The Women’s Giving Circle, our upcoming projects, and consider joining us as we make a difference in the Phoenix West Valley. Annual membership is only $20 (check or cash), and everyone is welcome! RSVP to [email protected]

The Women’s Giving Circle advocates for and facilitates philanthropic support of organizations in the Phoenix West Valley.

The Women’s Giving Circle founders were featured on the cover of VIVA magazine, with an article in the April 2021 edition.

When Willa Kravitz moved to PebbleCreek in 2019, she brought with her a passion for community giving, refined through a career in non-profit fundraising. Eager to re-engage with community giving, Willa began to talk with friends and neighbors about the possibility of using shared resources, networks, and influence to make a material difference for non-profit organizations working in the West Valley.

The result? Five women—Willa, Grace Cooper, Maureen McCann, Ruth Shaffer, and Mary Wiese—decided to test the concept of sharing influence to make a difference by reaching out to their individual networks with an appeal to benefit a local organization called Go With The Flow (gowiththeflowaz.org). This organization provides menstrual hygiene products, predominantly through schools, to girls whose families cannot afford the products.

During this last year, Willa, Grace, Maureen, Ruth, and Mary appealed to friends for money and product to benefit Go With The Flow. The generosity of the PebbleCreek community was overwhelming, and folks indicated that they wanted to do more.

The founding women have since grown to include JoAnn Fioretti, Mary Flynn, Dana West, and Barb Younker. We are all excited about the prospect of continuing to bring information about local non-profits with big needs to the PebbleCreek community as an official PebbleCreek Club.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has…”—Margaret Mead