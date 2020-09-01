The Suspense Is Over

Suzanne Butler, Publicity

PebbleCreek 24th Annual Fall Home & Garden Tour will feature a premiere tour of the newly renovated Eagle’s Nest Golf Course before it opens for play!

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to view our beautiful new Eagle’s Nest Golf Course from your personal golf cart! Tour passports will be issued for each two-person or four-person golf cart. The passports will be issued in groups of ten residents. A typical group would be five two-person golf carts. If current social distancing rules remain in effect, single carts sharing a passport for two will be accommodated.

The tour will begin on hole number 1 with the first group starting at 12 p.m. and the last group starting at 3 p.m. Volunteers will be posted along the tour to explain what changes and improvements have been made to the course. A staging area for arrivals will be by the pool to the north side of the clubhouse. The cost will be $30 for a two-person cart or $60 for a four-person cart. No single person passports will be issued. This tour is limited to PebbleCreek residents only.

The “tour passports” can be purchased by mail order only, with a check payable to the City of Goodyear; please note “Shop with a Cop” on the memo line. Passports will be issued in first come, first served order. If a group of residents wish to tour the course as a group, a single mail order request must include all the residents involved.

This event will be limited to a maximum number of 150. To purchase a tour passport, please mail your check, along with the primary driver’s name, email address, and phone number to:

Charlotte Krause, 15930 West Edgemont Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395.

If you are unable to attend the Tour, a donation for the Shop with a Cop program would be greatly appreciated.

A confirming email will be sent when the check is received. This email will indicate which hour has been assigned. The tour hours are 12 to 1 p.m, 1 to 2 p.m., and 2 to 3 p.m. Passports will be issued on the day of the tour and will be attached to the golf cart windshield. In early October, there will be a second email sent with details on the exact starting time, where to meet, and who other tour guests will be in your group. To keep this tour on schedule, late arrivals will not be accommodated. Please be sure to arrive approximately ten minutes before your assigned time.

Personal golf carts are encouraged. A limited number of rental golf carts will be available through the Eagle’s Nest Pro Shop. Reservations will be available starting on a schedule to be determined by Golf Operations.

If there are any questions, please email them to pchometour@gmail.com. The Home Tour Committee will need approximately 50 volunteers to assist with the tour. Volunteers will have a tour of the renovated course as part of a “Training Tour” on Friday, October 23. If you are interested in being a volunteer, please email pchometour@gmail.com indicating your interest.

Keep in mind this premiere tour is to support the Goodyear Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program. Since its beginning in 1996, the Home & Garden Tour has been helping children in the City of Goodyear through this program, thanks to the generosity and support of the PebbleCreek community. We hope everyone will continue to support the Home & Garden Tour at this year’s special venue!

Home Tour committee members are Wally Campbell, Charlotte Krause, Barbara Hockert, and Suzanne Butler. Because our committee is volunteer based, 100% of the “Tour de Eagle’s Nest” proceeds are passed on to the Goodyear Police Department for the Shop with a Cop program.

“Tour de Eagle’s Nest” Passport Request

Primary Driver’s Name:

E-mail:

Phone:

(Make check payable to City of Goodyear and put “Shop with a Cop” on the Memo line of check)