The Spirit of Mardi Gras Visits Tuscany Falls Ballroom

Alisa Moore

More than 100 revelers came together for dinner, dancing, fun, and great costumes on Feb. 21, celebrating Mardi Gras in grand style. Beautiful decorations and wonderful food put everyone in the mood, but the costumes were really something to see! A special shout-out to Frankie Veltri and her dedicated social committee for an incredible evening.

In what looks to become an annual event, the Mardi Gras party reinforced that members of the PebbleCreek Democrats have a lot of fun when we are together, and that our shared social events help support all the active work we are doing to help to turn Arizona from red (2016) to purple (2018) to blue (2020 election).

Rarely does a week go by without some social event – the men’s breakfast is the second Wednesday of the month, the women’s luncheon is scheduled at different times, and new members are invited to newcomers’ events monthly. We have three book clubs and three political discussion groups that meet monthly at different days and times. There are game nights and Mexican train nights. Every Saturday, members meet for breakfast at Eagle’s Nest. In addition, we go to plays and art exhibits, celebrate Thanksgiving in July, have a Winter Wonderland dinner and dancing party, and host social activities tied to the election process.

In addition, the club actively supports the Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank in Avondale, collecting donations and providing a monthly service day to help out. In February, we collected 258 pounds of donations; in March 300+ pounds! In addition, members contribute cash to help the bank.

With well over 300 members, lots of us have found wonderful friends with whom we share interests in addition to politics. If you are interested, visit pcdemclub.org for more information, details on upcoming events, and an application for membership. At the March meeting, we added ten new members. You will have lots of company and fun.