The Second Final 4 Women’s Doubles Event

The Second Final Four Women’s Doubles event was held on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

Teams played an initial seeding match and then moved into groups of four teams each. Each team played three games against the other teams in their group for a total of nine games. The team with the most wins finished first; ties were broken by the head to head match winner. Congratulations to all of the players who participated. A special thanks to Alex Potapoff and his tournament committee for coordinating this wonderful event. The winners are as follows: First Place won GOLD, Second Place won SILVER.