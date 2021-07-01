The PCSSA Spring Season Results

Marty Aalto

The PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) spring season recently concluded, and the champions are Pure Patio with a 13-3 record. Anasazi Pools finished second at 11-5 and Mary Couzens Realty came in third at 10-6. Twenty-six-year PebbleCreek veteran Bobby Quarantino was quoted as saying, “This was the largest, most competitive spring season we have ever had.” Manager, Bill Arsenault, named Mike Luehring and newcomer Jeff Johnson as co-MVPs for the champions.

Second place Anasazi Pools was managed by Bobby Freiberg. Mary Couzens Realty finished a close third under first year manager Rick Haendel.

We are looking forward to a record-breaking 2021-22 season starting in late October. For the first time, we will create two divisions. The American Division will include the highest rated players, but the National Division will also consist of very competitive, well-balanced teams. Our league is co-ed, so ladies who love the game of softball are welcome.

To sign up for the fall/winter season, go to QuickScores.com/PCSSA. Click on the fall/winter registration hyperlink at the top of the page. All players must register on or before Aug. 15. If you have any questions, contact any board member or email [email protected]

If you want to participate in our summer practice games, email Fred Dresser at [email protected] Pickup games are played in June and July on Tuesdays and Saturdays.