The National Association of Home Builders Recognizes Robson Communities as the Best 55+ Builder of the Year

Robson Communities was named the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Best 55+ Builder of the Year during the 2020 NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, NV. The annual awards program honors excellence in the mature housing market.

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for the dedication we have to developing and building quality homes in exceptional active adult communities,” said Edward J. Robson, Chairman of Robson Communities. “Through exemplary quality, service and attention to detail, our team takes pride in creating excellence at each Robson Resort Community”.

In addition to receiving the Best 55+ Builder of the Year Award, Robson Resort Communities earned Gold Awards in the following categories:

* Best 55+ Detached Home up to 2,000 Sq. Ft. – Quail Creek, Mandara Model

* Best 55+ Detached Home 2,501-3,000 Sq. Ft. – SaddleBrooke Ranch, Avalon Model

* Best 55+ Detached Home over 3,000 Sq. Ft. – The Preserve at SaddleBrooke, Bacara Model

* Best 55+ Attached Home up to 1,700 Sq. Ft. – Quail Creek, Cholla Model

* Best 55+ Clubhouse or Amenity Center over 200 Homes Community – SaddleBrooke Ranch

* Best 55+ Interior Merchandising of a Model over 3,000 Sq. Ft. – The Preserve, Bacara Model

* Best 55+ Online Marketing Campaign – “Live Life Inspired” for Robson Communities

* Best 55+ Print Ad – “Boom” for Robson Communities

* Best 55+ Websites – Robson Communities

Robson Resort Communities also received silver accolades in the following Best of 55+ Housing Awards categories:

* Best 55+ For Sale Community over 200 Homes – Robson Ranch Texas

* Best 55+ For Sale Community over 200 Homes – SaddleBrooke Ranch

* Best 55+ Detached Home 2,001-2,500 Sq. Ft. – PebbleCreek, Solaris Model

* Best 55+ Attached Home up to 1,700 Sq. Ft. – Quail Creek, Ocotillo Model

* Best 55+ Interior Merchandising of a Model 2,501-3,000 Sq. Ft. – SaddleBrooke Ranch, Avalon Model

* Best 55+ Integrated Marketing Strategy or Campaign – “Live Life Inspired” for Robson Communities

* Best 55+ Sales or Marketing Event – “Paperback Writer – The Complete Beatles Experience” for Robson Communities

* Best 55+ Lifestyle Program – “Health and Wellness” for Robson Communities (Robson Ranch Arizona)

Robson Senior Living also garnered top awards:

* Best 55+ Indoor Common or Amenity Space – Gold – Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek

* Best 55+ Independent Living Community – Silver – Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek.