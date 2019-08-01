The Kitchen Witches – non foodies welcome

Laurie Farquhar

A low-budget Iron Chef cook-off, a Jerry Springer-style food fight, a cut-rate Food Network soap opera — these are just some of the ways to describe the PC Players’ fall production of The Kitchen Witches.

This award-winning comedy follows the story of rival cooking show hostesses, Dolly Biddle and Isobel Lomax. Once best friends, the two women have hated each other for more than 30 years, after Dolly married Isobel’s boyfriend. However, fate suddenly forces the two of them to work together on a new cable-access show, and with insults and food flying freely across the set, it becomes a smash hit with its viewing audience.

Director Sandra Hand says she has many favorite parts of the script with its “little twists of comedy, angst and revelation” but in the end, “this is the story of two women who outwardly demonstrate a dislike for one another but inwardly share a great affection. They are just too proud to show it. Until now.”

In addition, PebbleCreekers will have the opportunity to participate as audience members of The Kitchen Witches Cooking Show, but Sandra assures that “the audience will not be involved in any food fights … with the possible exception of one.”

Whether you are a fan of the down-home cooking style of Paula Dean or a devotee of Julia Childs’ French cuisine, The Kitchen Witches is certain to appeal to all palates. So, mark your calendar because The Kitchen Witches will run only four nights from Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets go on sale, both online and in-person, on Sept. 25. More information about ticket sales will be available in upcoming editions of the PebbleCreek Post, on the HOA website and on the PC e-group.