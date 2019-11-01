The Friends of QHALAGE present QHALAGE – January 24

Lynn Seidel

For the first time ever, The Friends of Qhalage present the popular local band, Qhalage, who will perform at PebbleCreek. You don’t want to miss this three-hour experience. The band plays Motown, R&B, Chris Stapleton and everything in between, with a few surprises thrown in. Come and dance or just listen and sing along to the popular tunes that are sure to please.

A cash bar available. Join us on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Tuscany Falls Ballroom from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 (cash only) and can be purchased in person at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec 6 and 13 and Jan. 10, or by contacting Lynn Seidel at 414-403-1517. Come and join the fun.