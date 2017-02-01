Carrie Mataraza

OK, so I’m sitting at my computer trying to find the words to describe how funny and involving PC Players’ production of The Fox on the Fairway is and I come across several quotes about golf that make me laugh almost as much as this comedy does. I want to share — just a few:

Golf is the most fun you can have with your clothes still on.

Golf is a game whose aim is to hit a very small ball into an even smaller hole with enormous clubs.

Golf is an expensive way of playing marbles.

Golf is named golf because all the other four-letter curses were taken.

Golf is a man’s game, invented by women to get men out of the house on cleaning day.

Golf spelled backward is flog.

Have you laughed yet? Can you relate? Take your pick of the jokes ‘cause you’ll get plenty of them in this show which is about golf, kind of. Really it’s more about the crazy characters of the Quail Valley Country Club who need to figure out how to win the annual golf tournament they haven’t won in five years. Win, that is, despite losing their best golfer to the other side, bad weather, their new best golfer breaking his arm with an unfortunate swing, an engagement ring flushed down the toilet, romantic complications—whew!

So if you play the game, send your spouse off to play or simply love LOL theater, you will want to see Fox because when you come right down to it, this wild farce will chip away at your funny bone with physical comedy, witty dialogue and glorious plot twists that promise to keep you laughing throughout its 18 holes.

Written by Ken Ludwig, who also wrote the celebrated Lend Me a Tenor and other comedies, Fox on the Fairway debuts in our Renaissance Theater on Wednesday, March 8 and plays through Saturday, March 11. Tickets will be on sale online and in person beginning Saturday, February 4. Online buyers go to www.pc-players.org to choose your seats, pay and print out your tickets. In person sales will be in the Renaissance Theater from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. on February 4 and at the Eagle’s Nest kiosk Monday and Friday mornings from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. until March 5.