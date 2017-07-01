Thank goodness it’s summer, indeed

Susan Knox Wilson

The PebbleCreek banquet team is on a roll! The Banquet Sales and Catering Staff, Crystal Thomas, Banquet Manager Ernest Arzumanyan, Bar Manager Brian Cate and Chef Jonathan Hofberger had a very busy and successful 2016-17 season full of special occasions, weddings, private parties and club events, but they’re not content to sit back and let summer drift by. Eager to share selections from their new catering menu, the Banquet Department created a special summer event they’re calling T.G.I.S. (for “Thank Goodness It’s Summer”).

T.G.I.S. takes place every Friday through September from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Portofino Bar and Lounge. It’s a great place to meet with friends for a few hours of delicious food and drinks in a fun, lively atmosphere. Each week Chef Jonathan prepares a variety of gourmet appetizers and Bar Manager Brian Cate creates a special, hand-crafted cocktail to compliment the food. In addition to the music, food and cocktails there’s a raffle to win a great prize – what a wonderful way to celebrate Fridays!

This PebbleCreek event is off to a great start with tickets for the first Friday selling out quickly. Tickets are $28 per person and seating is limited to 65 people. You must buy a ticket in advance of each event from the PebbleCreek Sales and Catering office located in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Cash, checks, Visa or MasterCard are accepted. Contact Crystal Thomas for more information at 623-935-6726.