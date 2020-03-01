TFT Golf Equipment Drive March 18

Howie Tiger

The First Tee of Phoenix will be accepting donations of golf clubs, bags, and balls at Tuscany Falls on Wednesday, March 18 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. A collection area will be set up in the Tuscany parking lot adjacent to the pro shop. This will be our seventh annual drive.

A big push this year is for golf balls in any condition. Donating golf balls is like donating money for this program! So, even if you don’t play golf, you may have collected golf balls from other sources, like those landing in your backyard. Last year alone, we collected over 40,000 golf balls which converted to over $4,000 for the program.

There will be a Golf Expo/Demo that same day at Tuscany Falls, so it’s the perfect time to “buy new and donate old.”

We respectfully ask that any donated golf clubs be in such condition that they can be used by the kids “as is” or modified for their use (ex. shafts cut to size), or that they can be resold for fundraising.

If you are unable to drop off your donations on March 18, you can drop them off at the Wigwam Pro Shop on any day!

The First Tee is a non-profit organization that provides life skills education for children ages 7-17 using the game of golf as its platform.

This is a great opportunity to donate to a worthy cause. Your donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Any questions, please contact Howie Tiger at htiger@cox.net.