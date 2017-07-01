Tennis In July – Wimbledon or PebbleCreek?

Susie Anderson

Last month we had tennis under the stars on Friday evening, June 9. As the temperatures were just starting to dip below 100 degrees, 30 hearty tennis players filled the Tuscany Falls courts for an evening of social tennis followed by icy cold drinks and a nacho bar. Despite the daytime temperatures, the evening play was fabulous—even a full moon! After play ended, all were invited to relax in the cool evening temperatures and the small breeze helped! Prizes were awarded for best play.

The Tennis Club hosts organized socials and play 10 times a year. May, June and July used to be left off the playing schedule, but in the last few seasons the tennis board decided to host events even in the toasty Arizona summers! Every year they are well attended by the tough year-round residents of PebbleCreek.

The July 15 social will be an early morning affair: Tequila Sunrise! Play will begin at 7:00 a.m. sharp and will be followed by the traditional cold drink and a continental breakfast buffet. Plan to join us and keep our tennis courts full—even in the Arizona summers!

Starting in the fall we are planning some exciting tennis options for all that will run from October through April and possibly longer. Check the website for round robins, ladders, lessons and drills which will be held on the Tuscany side in the afternoons. This will be a great way for all level players to improve skills and compete if you like.

The PebbleCreek Hot Shots 4.0 Men’s Senior Valley Team beat Trilogy eight sets to one for the championship on March 20, 2017. Team members are Craig Hauger, Dan Schimmelpfennig, Dave Bee, Dave Henry, Dave Kersey, Jim Lewis, Marty Farrell, Randy Planck and Richard Margison.

If you are new this summer and want to start playing tennis stop in the Tuscany Tennis Hut by the courts and check out the information on the whiteboard. We have a welcoming committee who are able to answer all questions. $15 will get you a membership (half year) and will give you full access to all that we offer and the website. Just fill out the membership/waiver form and drop it into the lock box on the wall.

Next Tennis Board Meeting: 5:00 p.m. September 6. Check www.pebblecreektennis.org for more information.