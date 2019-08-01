TED Talks Summer Extravaganza a smashing success

Bill Nee

Learning doesn’t stop in PebbleCreek just because it’s hot! On June 27, LifeLong Learning hosted the first TED Extravaganza in the Renaissance Theater. Twenty-nine TED Talks were screened on topics ranging from technology developments to human and global conditions.

More than 150 people attended, coming and going according to their interest in specific topics. The feedback was very positive, and several people pointed out, “It was a great way to grow intellectually and escape the summer heat.”

LifeLong Learning will present monthly TED Talk programs, beginning in November. These free events are limited to 32, and pre-registration is required. The format will differ from the extravaganza as discussion follows each of the three TED Talks viewed.

LifeLong Learning thanks PebbleCreek residents for their support of the first summer TED extravaganza.