Marlene Kuskie

For the past two Veterans Day Programs, the PC Quilters have created and presented veterans of PebbleCreek with a red, white and blue quilt. The PC Quilters would like to do this again and are seeing names of veterans. If you or a spouse/friend are a veteran and would like to receive a quilt at the Veterans Program this coming November, please contact Cynthia Schwartz at cynthiacschwartz@gmail.com or 303-908-3097 by June 1, 2019.