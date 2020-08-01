Summer Tennis at PebbleCreek

Norma Whitley

Tennis players are finding the time to stay fit and healthy during the summer at PebbleCreek. The importance of following the safety guidelines set forth by the governor and PCHOA is imperative for the protection of all the members of our community.

With temperatures in the triple digits, staying properly hydrated and nourished is another important factor to consider when engaging in any outdoor physical activity. Taking the time to plan ahead by preparing a container with an adequate amount of ice and water and packing a light snack will be beneficial when needed on the court. Hydrate before, during, and following exercise.

Regular physical activity such as tennis is a benefit to both the body and mind. Enjoy seeing your friends at a safe distance, wear a face mask to and from sports activities, and stay fit!

For further information about the PebbleCreek Tennis Club, contact Dennis Whitley, club president, at dwhitley.brt@gmail.com.