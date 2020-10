Norma Whitley

Following the safety guidelines put forth by the PCHOA, PebbleCreek Tennis Club members are finding time on hot summer mornings to beat the heat on tennis courts. Time with friends and plenty of water make the mornings enjoyable, while getting in some daily exercise to stay healthy.

If you would like more information regarding the PebbleCreek Tennis Club, contact club president, Dennis Whitley, at dwhitley.brt@gmail.com.