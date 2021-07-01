Summer Lunch and Learn Launches in August

Patricia Ingalls

Lifelong Learning plans to launch a new, free, four-part program that begins in August to engage PebbleCreek residents, no matter where they’re spending the hot-weather months.

Summer Lunch and Learn invites registered participants to bring their own lunches to the LLL Center, where they eat together for 15 minutes, followed by a 45-minute, in-person presentation, enhanced by slides, videos, and samples. Using Zoom also allows a larger audience, at home or far away, to participate. (See registration instructions below.)

“As a result of our successful, live—and Zoom—presentations for our recent cooking series, we now have a proven delivery method,” said Doug Jameson, board member-at-large for LLL. “We’re pleased to offer four varied summer topics, suggested by PebbleCreek folks.”

The four topics, all presented on Wednesdays, are:

Aug. 4: “The Latest and Greatest in Goodyear” by Deanna Ortiz, recreation superintendent for the city of Goodyear. Hear updates on the city’s new, 30-acre Recreation Campus (opening in July) and the city’s new Civic Square at GSQ (opening next summer). Learn how all Goodyear citizens can expect to use the new facilities and what that means for PebbleCreek citizens, in particular.

Aug. 11: “Getting Started With Genealogy” by Denise Beeson, an educator who teaches seminars nationwide. Hear an overview of the benefits of knowing more about your ancestry. Discover different resources available—free to the general public, as well as private, paid-for services. Learn where to start, or where to look further, to expand your search for your family origins.

Sept. 1: “Creative Arts in PebbleCreek” by Cheryl Neel, a PebbleCreek resident who has experience with all of PebbleCreek’s arts clubs housed in the Creative Arts Center. While seated, take this “guided tour” of the depth and type of art involvement offered in each discipline, see samples of members’ creations, plus each club’s website, detailing how to access various upcoming classes and events. Absorb a little history about the Creative Arts Center, as well as how Expressions Gallery and Gift Shop operates.

Sept. 15: “Performing Arts in PebbleCreek” by Laurie Farquhar, a former TV pro, who has directed productions for PC Players (which produces stage plays) and for Showtime (musical theatre). Learn how those clubs put on about four shows annually in PebbleCreek’s Renaissance Theater—from sourcing and show selection, assigning directors and support staff, preparing scripting/staging/music, casting, rehearsals, coordinating with sound and lighting technicians, and rehearsals from first day through hell week.

Register for Summer Lunch and Learn by emailing [email protected] or by texting 303-917-2273. Include which program(s) you want to attend and, for each, whether you plan on participating in person or remotely using Zoom. The center’s classroom space limits in-person attendance to 24. (Note that the text number is not monitored for calls or voicemail.)

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn and engage, while munching your mid-day meal, without regard for summer’s simmering sun drenching—all free of charge.