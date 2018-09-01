Steel Magnolias – tickets on sale this month

Laurie Farquhar

What does it mean to be a steel magnolia? The dictionary defines it as “a woman who exemplifies both traditional femininity and uncommon fortitude,” combining the contrasting images of a hard metal (steel) with a delicate flower (magnolia). There are six steel magnolias in PC Players’ upcoming production of Steel Magnolias, each with her own story of courage and compassion. Together, these women form a bond that is unbreakable like the toughest metal.

Steel Magnolias is a comedy-drama set in Truvy’s Beauty Spot in a small north Louisiana town. Here, Truvy and her assistant Annelle provide a safe place where the neighborhood ladies can share their deepest secrets while getting their hair styled. Here, the women can laugh and poke fun at one another but at the same time, know that these are their oldest and dearest friends who will be there in times of crisis. As Truvy notes, “laughter through tears” is her favorite emotion.

Steel Magnolias will run only four nights from Wednesday, October 17 to Saturday, October 20 and tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 18. All seats are $16.50 and can be purchased either in the Renaissance Theater lobby on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. or online through the PebbleCreek HOA website at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. No log in is necessary. Just go to the Home Page, click on “Things to Do” and scroll down to “Ticket Sales.”

Steel Magnolias is probably best known as a popular movie from 1989. But the play was written two years earlier and became an overnight sensation despite opening off-Broadway. Since then, the play has garnered rave reviews and devoted fans around the world. And now that it is coming to PebbleCreek, don’t you think you should see what all the fuss is about?