Special salute to PebbleCreek veterans

Susan Knox Wilson

On Sunday, Nov. 10, PebbleCreek honored its many military veterans with a truly patriotic, sold-out Veterans Day celebration at the Renaissance Theater. It was a moving and special program, filled with gratitude for all the men and women who are serving or have served our country in the military. Master of Ceremonies, Colonel Mellissa Kallett, United States Air Force (USAF), retired, opened the program and served as a terrific host (as she has done for several years). The program opened with the traditional Presentation of Colors by four young airmen from Luke Air Force Base, who came to assist on their own time off.

No tribute to veterans would be fitting without the Pledge of Allegiance. This year it was led by PebbleCreek veteran, Jim Carpenter, USAF, followed by a stunning a capella version of our national anthem by Pat Ingalls, then a beautiful and evocative dance interpretation of the Lee Greenwood classic country song Proud to be an American by the PebbleCreek Dance Fusion group.

Michael Swanigan, celebrated airman and host of the popular podcast, “Taking Flight,” was the keynote speaker. Swanigan, now retired from the USAF Reserve, flew C-130 Hercules planes for the Alaska Air National Guard. His also had a spectacular career with Alaska Airlines, from pilot to vice president, to FAA designer and developer of navigation technology. Swanigan’s speech recognized the many veterans the audience and the many sacrifices made by the men and women in the service, as well as their spouses, their children and their parents.

A singing of the military branch songs by all in attendance was a high-energy, feel-good moment for all, followed by a rousing medley of patriotic songs by our very talented PebbleCreek Singers.

Returning this year was the PebbleCreek annual salute to veterans slide show featuring more than 250 photos of veterans submitted by PebbleCreek residents. The photos were accompanied by the veteran’s name, branch of service and years of service when possible. The people behind this idea, and who worked tirelessly for months compiling the show, are PebbleCreek volunteers Sandra and David Hand. Their contribution to saluting veterans is considerable. The slide show also ran for 24 hours on Veterans Day on PebbleTV, seen on the monitors in the clubhouses.

Special thanks to Patti Wegehaupt who spend countless hours coordinating and planning this very special event. The spirit of gratitude was in the air as all who participated certainly recognized that it is indeed a privilege to give thanks and recognition to those who have served to preserve our freedom.