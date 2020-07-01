Some Travel Returns

Traci Baker, Director, Community Activities and Communications

Our travel partners at Free Spirit Vacations have been hard at work trying to plan ways to keep us all active, while staying safe. They have come up with a fun way to travel, learn, and enjoy some of Arizona’s sites, landmarks, and places of note with friends and neighbors—while staying safe! They have begun to offer what they are calling Friday Field Trips! Trips will be conducted every Friday in July. This is the latest information we have at the time of publication. Check with the Activities Office for all the latest information for trips beyond July.

Discover valley attractions from the comfort, safety, and security of your own vehicles while maintaining safe social distancing measures. Each field trip will include a guided, educational audio tour and will highlight small, locally owned businesses throughout the Valley. You will stop at the locations and be able to get out for photos, but do not go inside any of these places at this time. The price is $59 per car, and must be booked in advance. Space is very limited. In addition, in an effort to help those in need during this crisis, participants can bring cans of food to benefit Midwest Food Bank. More great news! The $59 fee also includes discounts at locally owned businesses.

For reservations for any of the scheduled field trips below, call the Activities Office at 623-535-9854.

July 3: none – holiday

July 10: Lake Pleasant, Wickenburg

July 17: Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Saguaro Lake

July 24: Glendale to include stadium, historic downtown, Saguaro Ranch and Luke Air Force Base

July 31: Redo PHX and South Mountain

Aug. 7: Cruise the Zoo

The Cruise the Zoo has only a few alternative dates and the space goes really fast, so if that is of interest, make your reservations today!

Don’t want to do these dates, but have a group that wants to do one of these? Let us know, and we can arrange a private group outing with a minimum of five cars!

In addition, they are also happy to announce the dates for their popular Travel Local Mystery Tour! The West Side trip will be Aug. 18, and the East Side will be Aug. 19. The price is $99 per person. You won’t want to miss this! The Mystery Tour of all Mystery Tours. We’ll travel down the road a bit and stop somewhere you wouldn’t want to miss. Next, our lunch stop and highlighting local businesses.