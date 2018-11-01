‘Some Enchanted Evening’ brings Broadway’s best to PebbleCreek

Laurie Farquhar

They were the preeminent musical theater masters of Broadway’s “Golden Age” of the 1940s and ’50s. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II wrote such classic musicals as Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The King and I and Sound of Music and ShowTime is performing a superb collection of their songs in a production called Some Enchanted Evening: The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Some Enchanted Evening presents more than 30 of your favorite songs from Rodger and Hammerstein’s award-winning musicals. They will be performed by 16 of PebbleCreek’s most talented singers and included in this group are seven people who are new to the Renaissance Theater stage. The show runs six nights from Monday, November 12 to Saturday, November 17.

Tickets for this outstanding show have been on sale for a few weeks but there are still good seats available. In-person sales are every Wednesday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. to noon, in the Renaissance Theater lobby and you can use cash, checks and credit cards. For those who are still out of town or prefer to purchase online in the comfort of their home, go to www.pebblecreekhoa.org. Click on “Things to Do” and scroll down to “Ticket Sales.” No log in is required. All tickets, whether purchased in person or online, are $16.50 (this includes the service fee). VISA and Mastercard are accepted.

Despite being around for more than half a century, the songs in Some Enchanted Evening are still a part of our daily lives and can be heard regularly on the radio, in elevators or the supermarket. ShowTime’s live presentation of them on stage reminds you of the thrill you felt when you first heard them in their respective musicals. So, whether you love the lively Shall We Dance from The King and I, the humorous Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair from South Pacific or the sweet Sixteen Going on Seventeen from Sound of Music, you will be feeling like A Cockeyed Optimist by the end of the evening.