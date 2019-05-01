Skiers enjoy Sun Valley

Lynn Warren

Railroad magnate Averell Harriman wanted to build an American destination ski area comparable to ones he had seen in Europe and in 1936, he selected Sun Valley, Idaho as a perfect location because of great mountains and snow and plentiful sun with little wind. On March 9, thirty-nine Valley of the Sun skiers, including six PebbleCreek members arrived in Sun Valley and enjoyed six sunny days of skiing as well as shops and restaurants in the charming western town of Ketchum. The group stayed at the historic Sun Valley Lodge and took advantage of the great, free bus system for transportation to the slopes and downtown. Gathering skiers for a group photo on the slopes was like herding cats so we had to take one at the group dinner at Whiskey Jacques in downtown Ketchum. VSSC offers reasonably priced trips to some of the best ski areas in the West and next season has trips planned for Aspen, Beaver Creek (Vail), Park City and Big Sky, so mark your calendars since the kickoff meeting for next season is November 7; visit the club website at www.ski.scwclubs.com for more information.