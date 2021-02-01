Singles Club Set Sights to 2021

Jan Hansen

The PC Singles ended the year with an outdoor holiday gathering prior to Christmas at Sunrise Park. A brief business meeting was held, and the new board was voted on and accepted for 2021. Councilwoman Wally Campbell was the guest speaker.

Now members of the club are looking ahead to a healthier and happier new year in 2021 and hopeful that meetings and social activities, which are limited right now, will soon be back on the agenda. Currently, golf remains the only activity available at this time. Anyone who is interested in playing can sign up on the PC Singles webpage.

A charity to support for 2021 will soon be chosen, and nominations are currently being accepted. The charity adopted for 2020 was the Homeless Youth Connection, and due to the kindness and generosity of the Singles Club Membership, a total of $4,340 was donated to this cause. Nominations for the 2021 charity can be made to PC Singles president Judy Maloney at [email protected]

Anyone interested in joining the Singles Club or wanting more information, contact Membership Director Lynne Johnson at 602-793-6857 or visit the PC Singles website at www.pcsingles.org.